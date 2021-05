Equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines makes public health sense, economic sense, and moral sense. But if vaccine distribution remains as grossly inequitable as it is today, there will be no end of this pandemic for anyone. The only solution is to act together through collective solutions such as the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator — a World Health Organization-led global health partnership that aims to equitably get COVID-19 tools to everyone, everywhere. The world must commit and swiftly act to ensure the pandemic will end for rich and poor countries alike.