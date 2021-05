United Airlines just launched a sweepstakes that’s open only to fully vaccinated travelers, and the prize is a humdinger. Every day in June, the airline will give away a pair of roundtrip tickets for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. But wait, there’s more. On July 1, United will dip back into the pool and randomly pick five winners for the amazing grand prize: Free flights for two, anywhere in the world, for an entire year.