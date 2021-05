Millions of people worldwide have lost the ability to use their upper limbs or the ability to speak due to shots, paralysis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. These people can no longer write words out by hand, but they can still think about doing so. Now, scientists have figured out how to turn those thoughts into a typed-out message using a new brain-computer interface (BCI). They could use the interface to make imagined handwriting “write” out complete sentences as fast as other types of assistive communication.