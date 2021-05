It was a strange feeling, to sit on a plane next to a stranger, so close our elbows almost touched. I hadn’t traveled anywhere outside Oʻahu in 14 months—my last trip Hawaiʻi Island right before COVID-19 forced the shutdown of the state—and here I was, wiping down the armrests with an alcohol wipe handed to me by a masked flight attendant and wondering how trip trip to Kauaʻi was going to go.