DeVonta Smith appears to be off to a good start in Philadelphia Eagles mini camp. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had high praise for Smith after the team’s first camp session. “DeVonta is kind of a lead by example (guy),” Sirianni told reporters. “He’s just out there and he just seems determined at all times, and he just really can’t wait for the information to get to him and can’t wait to get better. And I know that’s contagious, the way he works and he’s gone about the meetings. … And Landon, I know he works, too, and they’ve got different personalities.