Ware County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Sunny and 89 today and then watch temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnseasonably hot temperatures are expected across north and central Georgia from Sunday through Thursday. High temperatures are expected to approach, or reach, daily records each afternoon. FORECAST. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61....

