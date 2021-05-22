Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Sunny and 89 today and then watch temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Effective: 2021-04-29 09:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pierce; Ware The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Waycross affecting Pierce and Ware Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Waycross. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agriculture and timberlands begins. On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp is flooded. On the Pierce/Brantley county line at the State Road 121 Bridge the boat ramp and dirt access roads are flooded. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp parking lot and access road is flooded and Simmons Trail is flooded cutting off one residence. On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Course Holes 14 through 16 begin to flood. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Golf Course is generally closed. Riverwoods Drive low lying properties begin to flood. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Effects railroad bridge. Rail traffic must be rerouted. On the Pierce County side, low lying roads are flooded and homes are threatened in the Riverwoods Drive community and in the Okefenokee Country Club.