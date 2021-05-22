newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEUTA, Spain (AP) — Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up. For many “Ceutis," as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.

spectrumlocalnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatings#Deportation#Ramadan#Border Control#Muslims#Armed Men#Ceuta#Ap#Ceuta#European#Solidarity#Algerian#The World Bank#Anti Moroccan#The Polisario Front#Associated Press#African Migrants#Shelter#Cashless Migrants#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationClick2Houston.com

Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

FNIDEQ – They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. They come from Morocco’s coastal towns, its mountainous east or even farther away — from sub-Saharan Africa. And they all converged on the border town of Fnideq this week, part of an extraordinary mass effort to swim or scale barbed-wire fences to get into Spain for a chance at a new life.
ImmigrationTimes Daily

Uncertainty greets weary migrants in Spain's African enclave

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country’s north African enclave of Ceuta. Support local...
ImmigrationPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

African migrants fight 'slave-like' conditions in Italy

Some 13,000 migrants, mainly from Africa, have landed in Italy so far this year — three times the number from the same period in 2020. The struggle for migrants doesn't end when they reach European shores. Senior Producer Adam Raney reports from southern Italy on how migrant farmworkers are fighting for visibility and better working conditions amid the pandemic.
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Mexico Planning to Build Shelters for Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Trying to Enter the U.S.

Mexico’s child welfare agency is working to establish 17 shelters for Central American migrant minors, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Shelters will open along the southern and northern Mexican borders as an increasing number of minors are arriving from Central America, the AP reported. Mexico’s child welfare agency will likely convert existing daycares and other facilities to temporarily house migrant minors.
Brooks County, TXswiowanewssource.com

Migrants still face deadly perils north of border

Many migrants have died in a stretch of land in Brooks County, Texas, about 70 miles north of the border. There, migrants risk walking through rough terrain with little water or food. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
ImmigrationHarvard Health

Only a little change for migrants at the U.S. border

A group of immigration and human rights experts last week raised the specter of the U.S. slipping back into longstanding bad habits at America’s southern border and continuing to take a largely law-enforcement, rather than humanitarian, approach to the current surge of migrants seeking entry. A panel convened Thursday by...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression against Jerusalem or its holy sites would mean regional war. Nasrallah’s comments, in a televised speech, were his first since a ceasefire ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas.
Minoritiesshepherdgazette.com

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot by males getting into get together, London police say, as supporters demand accountability

The 27-year-old mother of three has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday. “Around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, a group of four black males dressed in dark colored clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm,” London’s Metropolitan police Commander Alison Heydari said in a statement Tuesday.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Largest US wargame in a generation: 25,000 US sailors, Marines testing China, Russia conflict scenarios

Twenty-five thousand U.S. Navy sailors and Marines are set to take part in the largest set of U.S. military exercises in a generation, with forces within the U.S., Africa, Europe and the Pacific joining in. The exercise intends to test scenarios that are expected in a possible future conflict with another near-peer power to the U.S., such as China or Russia.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Hundreds break Covid rules to attend funeral for a horse in southern India

Hundreds of mourners broke Covid regulations to attend the funeral of a “divine” horse that belonged to a religious organisation in Karnataka in southern India — resulting in the authorities sealing the entire village.On Sunday, in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, hundreds of people were seen flouting Covid safety protocols on distancing, mask-wearing and large gatherings in order to mark the funeral of a horse that villagers considered to be their “guardian deity” against the coronavirus.Videos of the incident that were widely shared on Indian social media have garnered anger and criticism.The local authorities in Belagavi have sealed the entire village of...