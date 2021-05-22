Dialogues involving the police department continue in Meadville

Within weeks of the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, members of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP came to City Council with a proposal. The group called for a proactive approach to community relations, with City Council members and police department leaders joining NAACP members in an ongoing dialogue.

To some, the call may have come as a surprise. Floyd’s murder had sent shockwaves around the world, even result in a march of more than 150 people in Meadville, and was the latest in a series of deadly encounters between law enforcement and Black people that had provoked protests.

Still, could something like that happen in Meadville?

In April, NAACP members returned to council to report on the series of four meetings that resulted from that initial call for dialogue. Addressing council one day after the former Milwaukee police officer who killed Floyd was found guilty on all counts, NAACP members Sam Byrd and Marcia Metcalfe told council that the meetings had been productive. But their thoughts on the question of whether or not what happened to Floyd could happen in Meadville were perhaps even more surprising than the NAACP’s initial concerns in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“I don’t personally believe that that could happen in the city of Meadville with the current force that we have, but I don’t know,” said Byrd, the NAACP vice president who was among the members that met regularly with Chief Michael Tautin and other city officials last year. “I don’t know every policeman that patrols our streets, which is something I think we should change.”

Where Byrd was skeptical regarding the possibility that something like the killing of Floyd could happen in Meadville, Metcalfe was not.

“On the average of three people a day have been killed in police encounters since testimony started in this (Chauvin) trial. This can happen here,” Metcalfe said. “If anyone thinks this can’t happen in Meadville, they’re wrong.”

To make sure such an event does not occur, Byrd and Metcalfe brought a list of recommendations for Meadville Police Department that had emerged from the meetings held last year.

The department, whose 21 officers are all white men, should increase its diversity, they advised. The department should also speed up its trauma-informed training and work to integrate policing with mental health services. The department’s formal complaint process should be reformed so that police actions are not reviewed solely by members of the department’s management and the county’s District Attorney’s Office. The NAACP also recommended increased sharing of police activity data and continued community engagement that would build on the meetings last year.

Still, while they called for modifications to departmental training and policies, NAACP officials were cautiously optimistic in light of their efforts with local police as well as the Chauvin verdict.

“Our work,” their report concluded, “is an example of how local government and community can collaborate to keep communities safe.”

The Chauvin verdict occupied much of their attention even as NAACP members prepared to address City Council on the local situation.

Rev. Cameron Bowman, pastor of St. John Missionary Full Gospel Baptist Church, was among those across the country who followed closely the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen on video pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

When Bowman heard the verdict, his immediate reaction was one of relief.

“It should have been this way, but because I’ve seen and my people have seen where it has not always gone this way, I was not surprised but was definitely relieved that justice was finally served,” said Bowman, who took office in January as president of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP.

Bowman is optimistic that the verdict will have a widespread effect.

“I think America as a whole finally saw what many of my ancestors, and Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X were fighting for,” Bowman said. “Those who may not have understood systemic racism or prejudice, their eyes were opened to see that it is a real thing.”

Rev. Markus McDaniel, pastor of United Faith Fellowship Church of God, found the trial itself “too challenging” to watch, but he followed its progress. As he awaited the verdict, he found himself uncertain whether the prosecution’s case would convince the jury of Chauvin’s guilt.

McDaniel described himself as “pleasantly surprised” by the verdict.

“It doesn’t change the fact that a life was lost,” McDaniel said, “but it does show our justice system can work properly.”

McDaniel stressed that he saw Chauvin and officers who commit similarly “egregious acts against the community” as the rare exceptions among law enforcement. Still, he added, even recent American history has shown that there are too many of those rare exceptions.

“Too often those who have the authority are not exercising the ‘serve and protect’ model using reasonable methodology to handle the situation,” McDaniel said. “Too often they are the agitators of situations that could be handled a lot differently.”

A month after the verdict, community dialogues involving the police department continue in Meadville, though they don’t all have the social justice focus that came to the fore following the killing of George Floyd. And as the Chauvin verdict and the Meadville meetings between city officials and NAACP members recede into the past, the question shifts from whether such meetings were needed to whether they will have a lasting impact.

Earlier this month, a memo from Tautin presented the police department’s response to an offer of trauma-informed training from the NAACP. The training likely would not satisfy state requirements and would be impractical to schedule in the remainder of the year, according to Tautin. State training on the same issue will be available early next year. “The logical course of action,” Tautin wrote, is to wait for the state-provided training rather than accept the NAACP offer.

Council has also planned a town hall for June 9 to discuss whether to continue funding the department’s emergency dispatch staff or to allow Crawford County Public Safety to handle the city’s dispatching.

A presentation from the chief and assistant chief last month strongly recommended keeping the dispatch staff, and three of the five council members have indicated they are unlikely to go against that recommendation. The town hall will take place nonetheless, but when the possibility of expanding the event to consider other topics was raised, the same council members proved resistant. As a result, the town hall will go on, but it will focus only on the dispatch question that seems largely decided already.

