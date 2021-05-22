Truly happy hour: Shelton bar reopens to enthused crowds

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome Home to 44 Fox Hunt Rd in Shelton. This 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath stunning colonial home has the open floorplan you have been wanting. The gorgeous chefs kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, an oversized island and stainless steel appliances including double ovens. The kitchen is also open to the lovely dining area where you can envision everyone gathering for the holidays. The kitchen has sliding doors out to the custom patio complete with an outdoor kitchen, and fire pit perfect for all your outdoor entertaining needs especially as we approach the warmer spring weather. The oversized family room has a cozy fireplace situated just off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom suite with a walk in closet, a full custom bath with a spacious shower. Three ample sized bedrooms and a full bath round out the upstairs. The basement is finished with roughly 400 additional square footage, complete with a custom wet bar, half bath, and is the perfect space for a home office or a den/playroom - the possibilities are endless. This is a must see spacious home in a lovely neighborhood. Welcome Home. Very Convenient Location. Easy Access to Major Highways, Restaurants and Stores .This Well Maintained Bright And Airy Cape Cod with New Siding , One Year old roof, Gutters and Furnace. Newer Kitchen, Baths and Windows. Livingroom with Floor to Ceiling stone Fireplace and hard wood floor. Kitchen with Dining Area and door to Mudroom. Master bedroom with his and hers closet.3 good size bedrooms. Freshly Painted Inside. Access to Patio from main and upper level. Public water and Sewer in the street. Pleasure to Show. Truly Move-in Ready!! Direct waterfront oasis with full access to Milford Harbor and magnificent panoramic views of Port Jefferson. Owner moving to Florida - Your new home is 85% complete and fully framed ready for interior mechanicals and finishes located on a waterfront lot just shy of an acre. Ready for buyer to complete & customize to their liking upon sale. Conveniently located within 1 mile walking distance to downtown Milford’s restaurants, shops and TRAIN STATION with direct access to Grand Central Station. Easy access to I-95, Merritt Parkway, Yale University & Connecticut Post Shopping Mall. Take advantage of this unique opportunity before it sails away! This residential lot is in the top 1000 most beautiful waterfront lots in Connecticut! Other Details: 5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths, 4 Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen Designed for Entertaining, 4 Floors includes Walk Out Basement, 6,500 SQ FT Enjoy sunrise over the marsh grasses out the Living room's bow window. Handsome engineered wood floors thruout the first floor. Plus there's an attractive enamel pellet stove built into the fireplace for added warmth. LR is adjacent to dining area with new sliding doors to large deck. Enjoy the bowl-shaped fenced-in yard with lots of room for perennial gardens and trees. Back inside, the beautiful remodeled galley kitchen beckons with upgraded 48" wood cabinetry and stainless appliances. Up a few steps is the hall bath & 3 spacious BRs. The master BR also has an updated shower bath. The finished lower level Family Room features wood burning stove and tiled floors. Plus half-bath and Laundry room. 2-car garage addition. CT Basement System inplace in stoarage area of basement only. Don't wait-- This spacious updated home checks all the boxes! Seller will be removing/taking shed