Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny College to require students be vaccinated in fall

By Meadville Tribune
Meadville Tribune
 4 days ago

Allegheny College will require all students be vaccinated fully against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester. Students will need to complete the recommended number of doses of vaccine and be fully vaccinated. Allegheny will require students have all doses completed at least two weeks prior to the date they arrive on campus for the fall 2021 semester, a college spokesperson said. Most students are to return to campus Aug. 18 and 19.

www.meadvilletribune.com
