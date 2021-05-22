Allegheny College to require students be vaccinated in fall

There were 27 additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday. That brings the statewide death toll to 26,274 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Four of those new deaths were in this region, with Allegheny County reporting two new deaths, and Westmoreland County and Fayette County each reporting one additional death. No new deaths were reported in Greene or Washington counties.