Saweetie showed the versatility of her footwear style in the boldest manner for her new music video. Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper referred to expertly as Saweetie is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Saweetie started posting short raps on her Instagram account in 2016. One video highlighted her rapping over the beat from Khia’s “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)”, which would at last transform into “Icy Grl”. The tune was delivered on her SoundCloud in the late spring of 2017 and carried her to the consideration of Max Gousse, a notable maker and A&R leader, who turned into her administrator. The video for the melody circulated around the web on the Internet and proceeded to build 100 million perspectives on YouTube as of June 2020.