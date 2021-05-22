newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis research will improve patient outcomes

By News
sharecaster.com
 4 days ago

Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 2 a.m. The role of medicine and science in finding cures for human diseases has taken on a new level of appreciation and understanding over the past year. In the midst of tremendous suffering and loss, we have witnessed unprecedented advances in science and innovation in the authorization of not one but three vaccines for COVID-19 in less than a year. What’s more, two are new types of vaccines — mRNA — which bring with them newfound hope and promise in the treatment of cancer and other devastating diseases. This scientific evolution is the result of decades of research, and it underscores the need for science to adopt new approaches, beyond the traditional methods, for all kinds of diseases.

sharecaster.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Research#Medical Cannabis#Medicinal Cannabis#Patient Data#Medical Research#Clinical Research#Patient Care#Americans#Renown Health#Treatment#Human Diseases#Adverse Effects#Medicine#Epilepsy#Methods#Cures#Cancer#Marijuana Legalization#Seizures#Safety Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Science
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Pharmaceuticalspackworld.com

One Step Closer to Cannabis Access for Medical Research

U.S. scientists have been waiting for years to conduct studies on cannabis for to further medical research. Marijuana for research has historically only come from one source, the University of Mississippi, hindering research efforts that seek to study the variety of strains available on the market now. Despite state legalization...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Depot Buprenorphine Improves Outcomes in Opioid Dependence

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Participants with opioid dependence receiving subcutaneously administered depot buprenorphine have improved treatment satisfaction compared with those receiving sublingual buprenorphine, according to a study published online May 10 in JAMA Network Open. Nicholas Lintzeris, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from South Eastern Sydney Local Health District, and...
Minnesota Stateganjapreneur.com

Minnesota Approves Flower for Medical Cannabis Patients

Minnesota’s legislature approved a bill to allow smokable cannabis products in the state’s medical cannabis program. Minnesota lawmakers have approved a measure to allow smokable forms of cannabis in the state’s medical cannabis program, MPR News reports. Patrick McClellan, a medical cannabis activist, called the change “the most important” since the law’s passage in 2014.
Cancerthegreenfund.com

The University of Adelaide Gets $1.5M Cannabis Research Grant

A team at the University of Adelaide has received $1.5 million in funding in order to investigate the benefits of medical cannabis use to treat cancer pains. Hannah Wardill, the winner of the Social Impact award at InDaily's 40 Under 40 for 2020, will be leading a team at the University of Adelaide in order to determine how impactful medicinal cannabis is in providing relief for advanced cancer patients.
CancerMedicalXpress

AI helps predict treatment outcomes for patients with diseased dental implants

Peri-implantitis, a condition where tissue and bone around dental implants becomes infected, besets roughly one-quarter of dental implant patients, and currently there's no reliable way to assess how patients will respond to treatment of this condition. To that end, a team led by the University of Michigan School of Dentistry...
ScienceMedscape News

Novel Hedgehog Inhibitor Strategies Improve BCC Outcomes

Debulking large exophytic basal cell carcinomas prior to hedgehog inhibitor therapy might improve outcomes, according to Allison Vidimos, MD, a Mohs surgeon and chair of the department of dermatology at the Cleveland Clinic. She and her colleagues have noticed an accelerated and durable response to hedgehog inhibitors after debulking and...
ScienceMedicalXpress

New research will improve safety and quality of heparin

A new method to analyze the blood thinning drug heparin has been developed that can pinpoint contaminants more accurately and quickly, providing greater quality control and safety. An interdisciplinary team from the University of Nottingham's Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine have used the latest chemical imaging technology to identify contaminants...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Incidence and Outcomes of AKI in Pediatric Patients with COVID-19

There are few data available on the epidemiology of acute kidney injury (AKI), associated risk factors, treatment, and mortality among pediatric patients with COVID-19 admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). AKI is recognized as a severe complication among children and adolescents with COVID-19. Rupesh Raina, MD, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature search to identify published literature related to AKI in pediatric COVID-19 patients, including incidence and outcomes.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Chronic Oral Anticoagulation and Clinical Outcome in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Cardiovasc Drugs Ther. 2021 May 14. doi: 10.1007/s10557-021-07194-y. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The clinical course of COVID-19 may be complicated by acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and thromboembolic events, which are associated with high risk of mortality. Although previous studies reported a lower rate of death in patients treated with heparin, the potential benefit of chronic oral anticoagulation therapy (OAT) remains unknown. We aimed to investigate the association between OAT with the risk of ARDS and mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Healthcapitolfax.com

Pass HB3498: Telehealth Increases Access To Healthcare, Improves Patient Outcomes

Strong evidence supports the role of telehealth in patient-centered care. That’s according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Reflecting on telehealth during the pandemic, AHRQ researchers identified important benefits of virtual care:. • Increasing access to healthcare...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Increasing inclusivity in patient centered research begins with language

Prev Med. 2021 May 13:106621. doi: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106621. Online ahead of print. Emergency departments frequently serve marginalized populations. Spanish-speaking families who come to the ED often have high rates of unmet social needs. Our study investigated how to efficiently screen families for unmet social needs in an emergency department. Participants who screened positive for needs were referred to geographically convenient, community-based resources. It became clear that barriers related to language discordance existed for recruiting Spanish-speaking participants that were not present for English-speaking participants which we believe exacerbate existing inequities and must be addressed. We advocate for the extension of the Affordable Care Act Section 1557 to mandate expanded teams of interpreters to meet both clinical and research demands in conjunction with purposeful hiring of multilingual research assistants, along with concerted effort to standardize the certification process for multilingual workers. Prohibitive costs for the translation of written research materials need to be decreased and journals should evaluate submitted research with a language equity lens, which will help the field of clinical research prioritize inclusivity and diversity in research populations. Currently, systemic barriers complicate enrolling research participants who speak a language other than English, and we believe the proposed changes are feasible solutions to overcome these obstacles. Equitable representation in research is a critical part of addressing the legacy of oppression and exclusion within healthcare systems. Language equity is not a panacea for the distrust and systemic racism patients of color experience within our healthcare system that often prevent participation in clinical research, but it is a key first step.
PharmaceuticalsAndover Townsman

Bonus offered for early registration of medical cannabis patient cards

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) is extending expiration dates for those patients who register early for a medical cannabis card. Cards typically expire after a year; however, as a bonus, all patients who register early or have already registered, will have the term of their card extended to the following:
Health ServicesMedCity News

Improving the patient experience without undermining care navigation

When healthcare providers were forced to rapidly scale telemedicine offerings following the onset of the coronavirus last year, patients were given more options than ever before on how they could access healthcare. On the surface, this seems like good news. But for some, who lack the technical knowhow or don’t...
Portland, ORohsu.edu

Improving smoking and blood pressure outcomes with operational changes

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States. Primary risk factors for CVD include high blood pressure (BP), high cholesterol levels, and smoking. These risk factors are often preventable or treatable with low-cost, evidence-based interventions. Yet, uptake of these clinical interventions is low. A research...