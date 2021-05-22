newsbreak-logo
Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May 23-29

By Chuck Barney East Bay Times
Norwalk Reflector
DON'T MISS: "NCIS: New Orleans" — After seven seasons of tracking down lawbreakers in the Big Easy, Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and the crime procedural spinoff are calling it a wrap. The centerpiece of the series finale is Pride and Rita's (Chelsea Field) backyard wedding, but there's also some work to be done. Pride must find who attacked Jimmy (Jason Alan Carvell) and Connor (Drew Scheid), while trying to figure out Sasha’s (Callie Thorne) ulterior motives regarding their son. (10 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS).

