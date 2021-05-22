Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for May 23-29

Friends is fresh in everybody's minds as the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special is set to hit HBO Max on Thursday. Now, Hank Azaria has brought new fodder to the table: what would the iconic '90s and early aughts sitcom have been like if Joey Tribbiani were played by him? The 57-year-old admitted on The Late Late Show with James Corden he wanted to be Joey so badly that, for the only time in his career, he insisted on auditioning twice.