Whether you’ve started running during the pandemic or are a seasoned triathlete, heart rate data will help you take your training to the next level.You might already use a GPS tracker or an app, which typically measure results by telling you how far and fast you’ve gone. Heart rate is how hard your body is really working. What that means is much more accurate data on things like how many calories you’ve burnt.It can also help you push your boundaries – that 5km time might be the same as last month, but if your heart rate is lower, push harder!...