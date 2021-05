Police have arrested an 87-year-old man following an incident at a care center in Co-op City during which an 83-year-old man died. On Friday, May 21, at approximately 7.16 p.m., police responded to a call regarding an aided person inside one of the rooms at Pinnacle Multi-Care Center, located at 801 Co-op City Boulevard in Co-op City, in the 45th precinct.