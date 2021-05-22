Wanted: A Better Way To Think About Health Care

Washington, D.C.--U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) have reintroduced S. 1685, the Preventive Health Savings Act, which would direct the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to more accurately reflect the cost-savings of preventive health care. The bipartisan legislation also would allow congressional leaders of relevant committees to request an analysis of preventive measures extending beyond the existing 10-year window for two additional 10-year periods. Such requests could come from the Chair or Ranking Member of the House or Senate Budget committees, or the health committees--Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; Finance; Ways and Means; or Energy and Commerce. Senator Crapo is a Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee and a member of the Senate Budget Committee.