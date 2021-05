Memorial Day ceremonies are being planned in some towns this year in place of parades. A ceremony in Redding will be about 15 to 20 minutes and take place on the Center Green by the WWI Memorial Stone. No parade will be held this year. The ceremony will start at noon sharp and include a prayer, TAPS and remarks. Attendees are asked to social distance and wear a mask at the large outdoor gathering, per the Redding Health Department.