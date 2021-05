At the May 6 Parish Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed May 6-12 as Nurses Week in Ascension Parish. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurses reported to work every day, putting their health and the health of their families at risk, to deliver quality care to everyone in need,” said Cointment. “I ask all residents to join me in honoring the nurses who devote their lives and careers to care for all of us, and to show our appreciation not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.”