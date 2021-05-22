newsbreak-logo
Premier League

€30m Chelsea defensive target gives Tuchel the brush off

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chelsea defensive target has publicly given Thomas Tuchel the brush off and says “there is absolutely no reason to think about” a summer move to the Premier League. Maxence Lacroix cropped up this week as a centre-back on Tuchel’s radar. The German coach is understood to be looking for a central defender this summer and the Wolfsburg man was mentioned. Sky Sport reported that Lacroix had turned down two contract extension offers from Wolfsburg.

