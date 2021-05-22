newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in OT, lock in No. 8 seed

By Official Site of the Grizzlies
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant’s 35 points lifted the Memphis Grizzlies over the Golden State Warriors and stamped a ticket to the Western Conference Playoffs on Friday night. Morant answered the call with 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to go with six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Morant’s five 3-pointers are his most in any regular season or play-in game. Dillon Brooks added 14 points while shadowing Curry and Grayson Allen turned in important late minutes to finish with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. Xavier Tillman contributed 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Golden State Warriors#3 Point Range#4 For 5 Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBACBS Sports

NBA regular-season finale: Lakers and Warriors to meet in play-in tournament; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is officially in the books. All 30 teams played their final game on Sunday, and the stacked slate gave us some of the most exciting moments of the season. Stephen Curry clinched his second scoring title in defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics pushed the New York Knicks to the absolute brink as they attempted to clinch home-court advantage in the first round for the first time since 2013, and the first full play-in bracket in NBA history was solidified. With seeds now locked, here is how the bracket looks in each conference as we head into the postseason.
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies pull away from Mavericks, win third straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on this week’s home stand with a 133-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks inside FedExForum on Tuesday. Ja Morant was a constant problem for the Mavericks throughout the game and finished with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks helped close the game in the second half, finishing with 22 points and three steals while John Konchar continued his strong play, contributing 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Clarke turned in 14 points and nine rebounds to give the frontcourt a boost in the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies vs. Warriors betting picks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under for Sunday's battle for the No. 8 seed

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will decide the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament with a tilt at San Francisco’s Chase Center, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.
NBAchatsports.com

Postgame Report: Grizzlies survive short-handed Kings, win 116-110 for fourth-straight victory

The Memphis Grizzlies used a late fourth quarter rally to close out the Sacramento Kings 116-110 at FedExForum on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks provided a steady stream of offense, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jonas Valanciunas was key to the late-game push on both ends with 24 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Anderson tied his career-high with nine assists to go with 14 points and five rebounds. Ja Morant tallied 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with six rebounds and two blocks in his second start at FedExForum this season.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?
NBAJanesville Gazette

Warriors clinch No. 8 seed with win vs. Grizzlies in season finale

In a game with playoff stakes, Stephen Curry turned in a dynastic performance. Curry scored 46 points, including 33 in the second half in a game that could propel them to a return to the playoffs. After the Grizzlies erased a 17 point lead, the Warriors led by just three with 3:39 remaining. Curry answered by draining three straight 3-pointers to go up 12 with 1:35 to go in Sunday’s 113-101 win at Chase Center and clinch the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.
NBARealGM

Warriors-Grizzlies On Sunday Will Determine Eighth/Ninth Seeds

The winner of Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will determine the No. 8 seed. The winner gets the eighth seed while the loser drops to ninth. The eighth seed will have to be beaten twice to not qualify for the playoffs, while the ninth seed...
NBASporting News

League Pass Alert: Who are the biggest X-factors in the Play-In Tournament?

The stage is set for the first-ever expanded Play-In Tournament!. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards. 9-10 Game: No. 9 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets. Western Conference. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Golden State Warriors. 9-10 Game: No....
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBAColumbia Missourian

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night in Portland, Oregon, to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they'll...
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.