Postgame Report: Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in OT, lock in No. 8 seed
Ja Morant’s 35 points lifted the Memphis Grizzlies over the Golden State Warriors and stamped a ticket to the Western Conference Playoffs on Friday night. Morant answered the call with 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to go with six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Morant’s five 3-pointers are his most in any regular season or play-in game. Dillon Brooks added 14 points while shadowing Curry and Grayson Allen turned in important late minutes to finish with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. Xavier Tillman contributed 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.www.chatsports.com