Saranac Lake, NY

Helping pollinators

adirondackexplorer.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdkAction’s Pollinator Project spreads awareness through plant sales, community gardens and more. According to the New York State Pollinator Protection Plan released in 2016, the loss of managed pollinator colonies in the state at that time had exceeded 50%, with some commercial migratory pollinators experiencing colony losses exceeding 70%. The...

www.adirondackexplorer.org
#Adirondack Park#Natural Habitat#Conservation Community#Garden Plants#Native Plants#Adkaction#Monarch Project#Explorer Join#Monarch Program#View Art Center#Upper Saranac Foundation#Chazy Presbyterian Church#Pollinators#Pollinator Habitats#Pollinator Plants#Pollinator Seeds#Pollinator Decline#Milkweed Seeds#Monarch Butterflies#Roadside Habitats
