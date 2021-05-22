newsbreak-logo
Farmington, NM

Farmington donation drive launched for new San Juan county animal sanctuary

Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON — A leadership group made up of young people from the Farmington area is leading a supply donation drive for San Juan County's newest animal shelter. The U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Junior Board of Directors, an organization of people ages 16 to 22 devoted to leadership, community outreach and financial literacy, is organizing the drive for the Denkai New Mexico animal sanctuary, which continues through May 28. Denkai New Mexico is an offshoot of a Cortez, Colorado-based animal welfare organization that has operated for approximately 20 years.

www.daily-times.com
