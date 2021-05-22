newsbreak-logo
Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals 4-1 for 3-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
92.9 The Ticket
92.9 The Ticket
 4 days ago
The Boston Bruins had to cut short one goal celebration to skate to the defense of a teammate, who was taking some abuse from oft-suspended Capitals forward Tom Wilson. After 15 periods of neck-and-neck hockey, the Bruins finally broke one open in their playoff series against Washington on Friday night, getting goals from David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle 34 seconds apart early in the third period to win 4-1 and send the Capitals to the brink of elimination.

92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

