Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals 4-1 for 3-1 series lead

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Bruins will go against the Washington Capitals in NHL action in Capital One Arena Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Boston Bruins face the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series first-round on Monday. Following a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 on Saturday, Boston is down 1-0 in the series. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston in the loss. Tuukka Rask had a save percentage of .906 with 29 saves in goal for the Bruins. Boston is 3rd at 33-16 in the NL East Division.