Honestly, What’s The Point of Stickers in Grass?

For thousands of years, humans have turned their faces to the stars and pondered what secrets were hidden beyond the familiarity of Earth. From the Bablonyan zodiac to the Ancient Greek constellations, the mysteries of space have plagued our minds throughout history. However, it wasn’t until the twentieth century that humans were finally able to break through our atmosphere into the unknown black expanse of the universe. Since then, governments around the world have poured funds into space research and travel. Sending rockets into the sky is no longer something limited to the realm of science fiction, and the notion that aliens could in fact exist is more popular than ever.