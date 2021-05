As the year 2020 draws to a close, we wanted to reflect back on one of our proudest achievements this year… changing the lives of many aspiring TEFL teachers. We have provided the knowledge, tools and skills to help many begin their brand new lives as TEFL tutors. The i-to-i team is committed to providing excellent customer service. Hearing your fantastic TEFL stories and reviews of your experience with i-to-i has kept morale and spirits high throughout the year. We are proud to say that 94% of our graduates would recommend i-to-i TEFL. Plus, we have also been rated us a super-shiny 4.67 out of 5 stars! We have compiled some of our favourite i-to-i TEFL reviews of 2020.