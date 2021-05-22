newsbreak-logo
Big Island hotel occupancy tops 53%; 64% on the Kohala Coast

West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Island hotel occupancy rates topped 53% in April, a sign the state’s tourism industry is on a slow climb back to normal a year after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The Kohala Coast saw an even higher occupancy rate with 64.4% of rooms filled during the fourth month of the year, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Hotel Performance Report published this week. Though 53.7% of the island’s hotel rooms were filled last month — a 42.5% increase from 2020 — occupancy rates are still down from 28% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

www.westhawaiitoday.com
