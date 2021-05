Get down with this disco. Feel this funk. What was once a funky themed styled shoot, quickly turned into the coolest wedding vow renewal to date!. If you’re renewing your wedding vows, you might not know where to start. For this reason, insight from our bride, Lindsey, is so helpful! Celebrating 15 years of marriage, we wanted to incorporate places that had special meaning to us; bringing back those old, lovey feelings as a couple. That was the primary focus of the day. For us to feel all those giddy feelings we had when we first met. It was the most nostalgic day!