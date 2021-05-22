Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 76 Joe Alt, incoming and towering freshman offensive lineman
Listed measurements: 6-foot-7, 280 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: As an incoming freshman, Alt has all four seasons of eligibility ahead of him. Depth Chart: Third-team or fourth-team work is a semantics issue. Alt is headed for Notre Dame's scout team in 2021. Recruiting: The high school tight end was not much sought as a recruit. The pursuit the rivals.com three-star prospect did receive all came from the Midwest.