Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 76 Joe Alt, incoming and towering freshman offensive lineman

While it would be nice to see Notre Dame improve its receiver situation from last year quickly, improvement often comes to those who wait. Tommy Rees is looking far down the road for his offense, or at least that of the Irish. As strong as the offensive line was during the 2020 season, receiver is among Notre Dame’s biggest areas of need. That’s why Rees has given an offer to Ryan Wingo, a receiver at St. Louis University High School in St. Louis with only his first year of prep football under his belt: