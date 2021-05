From 1986 to 1990, Pet Shop Boys released a series of albums that spoke to Thatcherite England. The moody dance and synth ballads scored a period of contemporary queer history wrestling with the AIDS pandemic and a government that (in 1988) enacted Section 28: a law that prohibited the “promotion of homosexuality” by local authorities. (Some schools believed that they had to follow the law as well, and libraries avoided materials that featured explicit homosexual content). Moral panic over children being recruited into homosexuality led the conservative government to pursue the law. Margaret Thatcher, prime minister of the UK at the time, said of queerness, “Children who need to be taught to respect traditional moral values are being taught that they have an inalienable right to be gay…. All of those children are being cheated of a sound start in life. Yes, cheated.”