Zack Snyder reveals Dawn of the Dead joke inspired new movie's smart zombies

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder reveals Dawn of the Dead joke inspired new movie's smart zombies. 'Army of the Dead' director Zack Snyder reveals how a running joke on the 'Dawn of the Dead' set inspired his new Alpha zombies.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Hits Theaters as Netflix Tests New Waters

Remember when Netflix and big movie theater chains hated each other?. Oh, how the tides have turned. One of those big theater chains, Cinemark, will now carry Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead nationwide for one week starting on May 14th before the film hits Netflix on May 21st. While it’s only one week, this marks one of the biggest instances in which a Netflix film will play in theaters as part of a wide release. Previously, Netflix has run limited time releases in limited markets, meaning those in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco, for example, might be able to watch The Irishman in theaters, but people in other cities and states couldn’t.
'Army of the Dead' lets Zack Snyder cut loose on a too-long zombie-heist combo

(CNN) — "Army of the Dead" basically skips straight to "the Snyder cut" phase, since co-writer/director/cinematographer Zack Snyder clearly felt little pressure to cut in assembling this 2 ½-hour zombie/heist hybrid. The result is a Netflix movie that yields plenty of striking shots -- a Snyder specialty -- without giving enough life to its non-zombie cast.
Review: Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Is Character-Driven; Which Also Includes The Zombies

Zack Snyder is back on the big screen after years of dealing with that whole Justice League thing. Well, almost. With his first-ever original movie since his feature film debut in 2004, Army Of The Dead is also his first Netflix original. After remaking George Romero’s classic, Snyder returns to innovate the zombie genre that launched his career. And in this Army Of The Dead review, I’ll discuss how it’s a worthy addition to the genre, while also a great action entertainer, with some emotional moments.
ARMY OF THE DEAD Review; "Zack Snyder Makes Zombies Cool Again But Falls Into Bad Habits Along The Way"

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's first movie since Justice League, and it's fair to say his return to the zombie genre following 2004's Dawn of the Dead delivers a combination of both his best and worst qualities as a filmmaker. Inconsistent storytelling and plot holes are rife here, but Snyder's signature visual style and what proves to be an undeniably enjoyable, if somewhat bloated, trip to Las Vegas go some way in making up for that. After battling Warner Bros. over his vision for the DC Extended Universe, this is Snyder fully let loose, and it's clear he's having an absolute blast. Chances are, you will too.
Leslie Jones Wants To Play Villain in Zack Snyder's Next Movie

Leslie Jones, dubbed the "Justice League whisperer" by Zack Snyder, wants to play the villain in the film's sequels. Jones is set to host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about it. Jones and Fallon also discussed Jones' live-tweeting of all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which attracted Snyder's attention. After replaying some of the highlights, Jones expressed her desire to play a villain in Snyder's next movie.
JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
Zack Snyder Taps Dawn of the Dead's Richard Cheese to Sing a Song in Army of the Dead

Richard Cheese, who memorably sang a lounge cover of the Disturbed hit "Down With the Sickness" in Zack Snyder's 2004 version of Dawn of the Dead, has returned to Snyder's world of zombies with a new song. Over the opening titles of Snyder's upcoming Netflix film Army of the Dead. In the new film, Cheese and singer Allison Crowe sing "Viva Las Vegas," in Cheese's inimitable lounge style, over a montage of horrific zombie violence and intense blood and gore. There's even an Elvis impersonator! Besides his turn in Dawn of the Dead, Cheese sang "Night and Day" in Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Review: A Massive Cast, Countless Zombies and Even Father-Daughter Drama in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

After a brief introduction that involves a super-zombie escaping from a military convoy leaving Area 51, having it established that this latest cinematic zombie outbreak is somehow contained to the city of Las Vegas and that many of the heroes that will carry us through the film we’re about to watch are ex-military still living and working in the vicinity, director Zack Snyder’s (Dawn of the Dead, 300, Justice League) Army of the Dead moves us through an adventure that is at all times a heist film, an action adventure, a family drama, a comedy, and even a love story (between two zombies, of course). In other words, this one is a lot of movie.
Zack Snyder Reveals What John Stewart's Green Lantern Role Would Have Been In His Justice League Movies

The fascination with Zack Snyder's Justice League has not yet died down - even though fans finally got the Snyder Cut released on HBO Max. However, even Snyder's version of Justice League had to shave down its original vision of the film - and that meant cutting one sequence that would've introduced John Stewart's Green Lantern to the DC movie universe. Since the Snyder Cut's release, both Snyder and John Stewart actor Wanye T. Carr have spoken up about Green Lantern's almost appearance in Justice League.
Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
Zack Snyder's Final 300 Movie Was Rejected by Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder has revealed that there was actually a culminating installment he wrote to conclude the storyline he started with the film 300. The 2006 film was a career-establishing film for the director Zack Snyder, in which it was only his second time at the helm. Based on Frank Miller's comic book series of the same name, 300 was a fantastical take on the Battle of Thermopylae within the Persian Wars. The film received a mixed reception, but was a commercial hit and gained massive popularity among the audience. Zack Snyder later went on and directed Watchmen and started the DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel.