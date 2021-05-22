newsbreak-logo
Texas gov knew of natural gas shortages days before blackout, blamed wind anyway

Submitted by AmiMoJo
 4 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office knew of looming natural gas shortages on February 10, days before a deep freeze plunged much of the state into blackouts, according to documents obtained by E&E News and reviewed by Ars. Abbott’s office first learned of the likely shortfall in a phone call from...

