Fundraising shows Democrats taking New Mexico fight seriously

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Democrats have rushed to support New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s bid to succeed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in what is considered a safe Democratic seat, new campaign finance disclosures show. Stansbury raised almost $1.2 million in roughly six weeks as contributions flooded in from Democratic House leaders,...

