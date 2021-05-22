FLORIDA BUILDINGS I LOVE: No. 85: Elling Eide Center, 2016, Sarasota

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced of Paul “Jack” Bispham to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Bispham, of Myakka City, is the owner/operator of Red Bluff Plantation in Lakeland, Georgia, and Paul’s Parrish in Duette. He has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board. He has also served on the Sarasota Planning Commission and is a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and The Argus Foundation. Bispham earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.