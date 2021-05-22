FLORIDA BUILDINGS I LOVE: No. 85: Elling Eide Center, 2016, Sarasota
The Elling Eide Center, a private research archive and preserve, sits on 70 acres facing Little Sarasota Bay that has been owned by the Eide family since the 1930s. Located near U.S. 41, Palmer Ranch and several shopping centers between Sarasota and Venice, it was long sought by developers. Elling Eide resisted those efforts; he also had a big battle with Sarasota County over zoning, and even ran unsuccessfully for a County Commission seat.www.heraldtribune.com