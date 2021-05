If there were any questions about how the Oregon High School girls soccer team would rebound after its first loss of the season, the Panthers answered it right away. Three days after losing a hard-fought game 2-1 on the road to McFarland, the Panthers bounced back with an 8-0 win over rival Stoughton on Friday, May 14, at Collins Field in Stoughton. The nonconference loss for Oregon to McFarland was the fourth game in five days for the Panthers.