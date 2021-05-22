Corey Taylor Appears on The Dead Deads’ Spooky New Song ‘Murder Ballad II’

Angels & Airwaves have delivered their first musical entry of 2021, dropping the soaring new track "Euphoria" that can be heard in the video player below. Though the band's past work has often felt a little hypnotic and futuristic, the latest Angels & Airwaves track has a little more bite. That's something that wasn't lost on Tom DeLonge, who explained, “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken home.”