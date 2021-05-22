newsbreak-logo
Fairbury, IL

Class of 2021: Prairie Central High School

Pantagraph
 4 days ago

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central High School graduation will be at 1 p.m. May 22 on the school football field. Abigail Aberle, Nicholas Aberle, Alyssa Anderson, Madison Anderson, Emma Ault, Natalie Austman, Trystan Bahler, Isabel Barnes, Elisabeth Barth, Emma Barth, Trey Bazzell, Nathan Benway, Abigail Bergstralh, Shane Bibler, Steven Bottoms, Meriah Bracken, Danyelle Brewster, Anthony Brown, Carene Campbell, Colin Carnahan, Connor Casner, Riley Casner, Dominic Cassity, Cameron Coleman, Brianna Cosgrove, Kindal Cote, Maddison Crabtree, Alaina Daugherity, Jacob Davis, Seth Davis, Logan Deacetis, Zander DeBlase, Payton Dunahee.

www.pantagraph.com
Fairbury, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

English wins late model thriller at Fairbury Speedway

FAIRBURY — Saturday night’s MARS “Spring Showcase'' at the Fairbury Speedway lived up to its billing as a showcase. Tanner English had to hold off a late race charge from Dennis Erb Jr. and Mike Harrison dominated as both captured feature flags. English took the lead as the green flag...
Fairbury, ILstlracing.com

Tanner English & Mike Harrison take Fairbury Speedway wins!

FAIRBURY, IL – May 15, 2021 – Tanner English knows that if he wants to be a DIRTcar national champion, he has to win at some of the country’s most popular DIRTcar-sanctioned facilities. On Saturday night, he did just that, scoring his first career victory at Fairbury Speedway in the...
Fairbury, ILspeedsport.com

English Banks $15,000 Fairbury Prize

FAIRBURY, Ill. — Tanner English picked up a $15,000 paycheck for winning Saturday night’s Spring Showcase for the MARS Racing Series at Fairbury Speedway. His road to victory at the quarter-mile bullring didn’t come easy, having to hold off both three-time DIRTcar Late Model national champions Dennis Erb Jr. and Brian Shirley in the closing laps.
Fairbury, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Speed Week: MARS highlights beginning of racing season

FAIRBURY — The MARS late model series opened its season at LaSalle Speedway last week for the 10th annual “Thaw Brawl.” It will next appear at Farmer City and Fairbury. In Friday’s 30-lap, $3,000-to-win race at LaSalle, El Paso’s Ryan Unzicker took the lead from Tanner English on the third lap to take the win. Defending series champion Brian Shirley finished second, after challenging Unzicker briefly for the lead. English took third followed by Jeremiah Hurst and Jason Feger.
Pontiac, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Pontiac, Prairie Central drop IPC road contests; Dwight wins twice

TOLONO — A pair of two runs innings lifted host Unity to a 4-1 victory over Pontiac in an Illini Prairie Conference baseball game Thursday afternoon. The loss was the second straight for the Indians, who dropped an IPC decision at Central Catholic on Wednesday after defeating the Saints at home on Monday.