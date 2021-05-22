Class of 2021: Prairie Central High School

FAIRBURY — The MARS late model series opened its season at LaSalle Speedway last week for the 10th annual “Thaw Brawl.” It will next appear at Farmer City and Fairbury. In Friday’s 30-lap, $3,000-to-win race at LaSalle, El Paso’s Ryan Unzicker took the lead from Tanner English on the third lap to take the win. Defending series champion Brian Shirley finished second, after challenging Unzicker briefly for the lead. English took third followed by Jeremiah Hurst and Jason Feger.