Class of 2021: Prairie Central High School
FAIRBURY — Prairie Central High School graduation will be at 1 p.m. May 22 on the school football field. Abigail Aberle, Nicholas Aberle, Alyssa Anderson, Madison Anderson, Emma Ault, Natalie Austman, Trystan Bahler, Isabel Barnes, Elisabeth Barth, Emma Barth, Trey Bazzell, Nathan Benway, Abigail Bergstralh, Shane Bibler, Steven Bottoms, Meriah Bracken, Danyelle Brewster, Anthony Brown, Carene Campbell, Colin Carnahan, Connor Casner, Riley Casner, Dominic Cassity, Cameron Coleman, Brianna Cosgrove, Kindal Cote, Maddison Crabtree, Alaina Daugherity, Jacob Davis, Seth Davis, Logan Deacetis, Zander DeBlase, Payton Dunahee.www.pantagraph.com