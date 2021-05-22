newsbreak-logo
Rhabdomyolysis can be a serious fallout of COVID-19 related inactivity: Avoid this with our tips

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of battling the pandemic and wading through extended lockdown periods, many people have unfortunately let their efforts at being fit slip. Though some have managed to stick to their workout routines at home faithfully, it is not true for everyone. So, the minute things ease a little and restrictions are lifted, there is a real danger lurking for these people who let inactivity rule their lives during the lockdown. And, this danger will rear its head if you try to fit in too much strenuous activities to make up for lost time. People who suddenly start doing some vigorous activity repeatedly can develop rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening condition involving the breakdown of muscles.

