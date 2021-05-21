newsbreak-logo
Congressman Hank Johnson, CBC to host 100th Commemoration event of Tulsa Massacre

On Common Ground News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) is hosting a Congressional Black Caucus event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre — when a mob of white residents set fire to “Black Wall Street” on May 31 and June 1, 1921. Hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were destroyed and an estimated 300 Black residents were murdered. More than 10,000 Black residents left homeless.

