newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, OK

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

MIAMI — (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 205 miles (330 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 p.m. advisory. It was moving west at almost 5 mph (7 kph).

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate by Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
29K+
Followers
50K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Bermuda#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Storm#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Ap#The Hurricane Center#Forecasters#Rain#Meteorologists#Maximum Sustained Winds#Earlier Saturday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?