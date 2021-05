Lathrop High has two valedictorians leading the Class of 2021. Gabriel Calub and Christa Velasco both earned a share of the top academic honor with identical 4.26 grade point averages. They’ll be joined front and center by salutatorian Navni Saini for the two graduation ceremonies scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday (May 27) and Friday (May 28) at Bennie Gatto Field at Paul Wiggins Stadium.