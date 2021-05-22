newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Georgia Thunderbolts / Take It Slow leaves us excited for the future

metaltalk.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Thunderbolts, from Georgia, the home of Southern Rock, have released a video for the song ‘Take It Slow’. This is a new track, and it certainly whets the appetite for their next album, which the band tell us could be released later this year. Guitarist Riley Couzzourt told...

www.metaltalk.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot Records#Fast Friends#Classic Rock#Leaves#Metaltalk#The Kentucky Headhunters#Cadillac#The Allman Brothers#Rock N Roll#Georgia Thunderbolts#Guitarist Riley Couzzourt#Vocalist Tj Lyle#Song#Blackberry Smoke#Stages#Home#School Friends#Tales#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Georgia Stategratefulweb.com

“Southern rock continues to thrive” in The Georgia Thunderbolts’ new video

The Georgia Thunderbolts are riding high. Having just been featured by Rolling Stone, who compared their “lean, muscular songs” to artists like Blackberry Smoke, The Steel Woods and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band has “a full tank of gas and is heading down the road” in the new video for “Take It Slow,” out today. Directed by Jim Arborgast, the hard-charging video is the first taste of The Georgia Thunderbolts’ new set of material, slated for release later this year. “Take It Slow is about living life by the wayside,” explains guitarist Riley Couzzourt. “Life wasn’t meant to be fast lived, but to be enjoyed and memorable.” “This song is for anyone who wants to just let loose,” adds vocalist TJ Lyle. “The struggles of life sometimes seem overbearing, but the answer is to just sit back, relax and Take It Slow.”
MusicPosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Facts About Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven"

In the pantheon of classic rock songs, there's arguably no tune more classic than “Stairway to Heaven.” Led Zeppelin’s 1971 opus has it all: mystical lyrics, memorable riffs, a monster guitar solo, and crazy urban legends involving Hobbits and the Devil. In celebration of the song’s 50th anniversary, here are 11 facts about "Stairway to Heaven" that are guaranteed to put a bustle in your hedgerow—whatever that means.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Ayron Jones Pulls Back With Slow Burn Song ‘Take Your Time’

Ayron Jones has been one of the breakouts of the last year and he continues building anticipation for his upcoming Child of the State album by showing yet another side to what we've heard so far. "Take Your Time" pulls off the gas pedal a little bit as the title suggests, providing a hypnotic, slow burn track that eventually turns into a late-song clap-along.
MusicSlipped Disc

London concertmaster leaves US orchestra

It has been announced in South Carolina that Christopher Warren-Green, 65, is stepping down this summer as music director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. A former leader of the Philharmonia Orchestra, Warren-Green maintains his own London Chamber Orchestra and is a regular performer at Royal occasions, lastly at the wedding of Harry and Meghan.
Musicearmilk.com

BREEDSWORLD takes us to the"Rooftop""

Bay Area emcee BREEDSWORLD delivers a quick-fire upbeat banger, “Rooftop,” that’s tailor-made for summertime vibes and late-night drives with the windows down. The rapper delivers a carefree and fun-filled performance over the lush and bouncy backdrop crafted by Chef Boyz. BREEDSWORLD takes full advantage of this and proceeds to flex different vocal styles and approaches to the warm, bass-heavy instrumental.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Rapper Ceno Shares Exciting Plans About His Music In Future

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rapper Ceno talks about his big plans for his future in music. The rapper shares that he has established his own record label company, 700 Family, and plans for more music. The announcement comes and sets an exciting precedent as fans of Ceno have anxiously waited for new music to drop in.
MusicTVOvermind

The 20 Best Led Zeppelin Songs of All-Time

When you’re dealing with a band as great (not to mention prolific) as Led Zeppelin, deciding on which songs rank as their best is no easy matter. Sure, they made a few doozies in their time (remember “Royal Orleans?” No one else does either), but the outright epic songs far outnumber those occasional lemons. Ultimately, everyone’s got their own take on whether “Kashmir” is a better song than “Stairway to Heaven,” and whether the gentle folk of “Going to California” outranks the brutish swagger of “Black Dog”. We’re all allowed our opinion, but if you want ours, these are the 20 best Led Zeppelin songs of all-time.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musicwfav951.com

Billy Corgan On Not Fitting The Rock Frontman Stereotype

Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan recalled how he dealt with not fitting the mold of a typical rock frontman. Blabbermouth transcribed some of Corgan's chat on the Best Advice podcast where he explained, “I was not considered good looking. So, my looks were not part of anybody's formula as far as the success of the band. It was never talked about. Photographers would try to stick me in the back of photo shoots with the band and put other people (in front of me). I swear to God. . . Well, y'know, things change. Now the vampire look is in. But at the time, I was not considered a good-looking person.”
Entertainment955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Another huge rock festival is making its return this summer! Rock Fest 2021 is officially on for July 15-17 in Cadott, Wisconsin. The newly announced lineup for the 3-day festival includes Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Staind, Anthrax, Queensryche, and Slaughter. You can find out more details and get tickets at www.rock-fest.com.
Rock Musicforeveraltoona.com

Def Leppard 5/26/21

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott revealed that the band has been working on new material the way it always has. Blabbermouth reported on Elliott’s conversation on the Download Reloaded podcast, in which he spoke about the band’s plans to followup 2015’s self-titled studio set, explaining, “When we finished that (2015) album, we never really thought about making another record until we just felt the timing was right. . . We’re constantly writing songs, so when it comes to piecing songs together, it’s not like they’re all absolutely brand spanking new, just written, hot-off-the-press stuff. Some of them are ideas that have been percolating for a year or two with a piece missing.”
Musicwpr.org

Brothers Osborne: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Since last year, many musicians have had...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Georgia 13-year-old excited, eager to get COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - After spending nearly a tenth of his young life stuck at home because of the pandemic, 13-year-old Presley Lindsey and his mom Dorothy are on their way to get his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. "I feel really excited," Dorothy Lindsey says. "We're still going to...
MusicBillboard

Duran Duran Performs 3-Song Medley at Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 23) night for what was the legendary new wave band's first-ever BBMAs performance. And the British rockers did not disappoint. They performed a three-song medley from the Hammersmith Apollo in London encompassing two classic hits and their new single "Invisible," previewing new album Future Past, which features contributions from Graham Coxon, who joined the band for their BBMAs debut.
MusicPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Led Zeppelin II is Our Album of the Week

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the second studio album from Led Zeppelin. The WPDH Album of the Week is featured every Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. We play the album from start to finish without interruption. To nominate an album to be featured, fill out the form below.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Porsha Williams Reveals She & Simon Guobadia Will Have THREE Weddings

Porsha Williams is going all out for her wedding to beau Simon Guobadia. The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star shocked the masses when she announced she was engaged to the Nigerian businessman – who resides in Atlanta. Most notably because his divorce from RHOA newbie Falynn Guabodia was just announced...