Brief: Roswell native named coach for Hornet girls basketball
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell High School announced April 29 Allison Jones will take over as the girls varsity basketball coach. “Most of the girls will be coming back with varsity experience under their belts which I want to capitalize on,” Jones said. “I want to support their growth and push them to work together to be successful. One of the great things about coming in new is that everyone has a clean slate and a fresh start.”www.appenmedia.com