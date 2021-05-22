Pet of the Week: Hennessy
Meet Hennessy (ID# 46904533), a 4-year-old girl who is the best of both worlds. While she is typically calm and quiet, Hennessy loves to play, and tug of war is one of her favorites. She also loves to chew toys and go for car rides. To top that, she is ultra-sweet. If you’re looking for a calm dog who loves to play and have fun, Hennessy is your gal. Meet her today at DeKalb County Animal Services or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com for more information.www.appenmedia.com