Man who was allegedly shot and stabbed by a father and son faces assault charges

A man whom police say was shot and stabbed by a father and son last week has been charged with assault in the same incident, according to a privately filed criminal complaint. Tyrone Anthony Jenkins, 36, of Washington Avenue, was stabbed twice in the back by 18-year-old Harold King III during an altercation between the two at Jenkins' residence just past noon on Friday, according to charging documents. A few minutes later Harold King Jr., 42, allegedly shot Jenkins in the head and arm.