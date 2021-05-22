newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, MD

Man who was allegedly shot and stabbed by a father and son faces assault charges

heraldmailmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man whom police say was shot and stabbed by a father and son last week has been charged with assault in the same incident, according to a privately filed criminal complaint. Tyrone Anthony Jenkins, 36, of Washington Avenue, was stabbed twice in the back by 18-year-old Harold King III during an altercation between the two at Jenkins' residence just past noon on Friday, according to charging documents. A few minutes later Harold King Jr., 42, allegedly shot Jenkins in the head and arm.

www.heraldmailmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#Attempted Murder#The Assault#Punched In Face#County Police#Police Records#Man#Second Degree Assault#Court Records#Criminal#Harassment#Faces#Washington Avenue#Bond#Charging Documents#Telephone Misuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Hagerstown woman accused of attacking three people, damaging five vehicles

A Hagerstown woman was being held without bond on accusations she attacked three people and damaged five vehicles during May 7 incidents on West Washington and West Antietam streets. Kimberly Maria Wright, 21, of West Washington Street was charged with one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault,...
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Two motorcyclists sent to Meritus after weekend crash

Two motorcyclists were taken to Meritus Medical Center on Sunday night after a car pulling out of a hotel driveway led to two collisions, authorities said. The conditions and identities of the injured were not available Monday. The crash, near the Dairy Queen on Dual Highway, was reported at 6:52...