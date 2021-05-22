newsbreak-logo
Alex Rodriguez 'clings onto hope' of Jennifer Lopez reconciliation

By Celebretainment
mycouriertribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Rodriguez is reportedly holding out hope that he and Jennifer Lopez will get back together. The retired baseball player and the 'In The Morning' singer - who were engaged to be married - recently confirmed they had split, and a source has now claimed Alex is devastated by the breakup and is finding it hard to accept the "hard truth" that his ex has "moved on" after she grew close to former partner Ben Affleck.

