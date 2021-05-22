A Different Time, A Different Place

Now that we are having warmer days with the promise of more to come, our living space has expanded to the return of the front porch. While I grew up with a front porch, over the years I had thought wanting a porch was maybe just a wistful longing. But several years ago, after dragging my husband out to investigate a new mixed home community with — you guessed it — front porches, we sat down with paper and pencil to do the math. In the end, after looking at a seemingly endless wish list — which included the porch – we decided it was more economical to just add some of these features to our current home. And the porch was one of the items at the top of the list finally. We now know that it was one of our best ‘house’ decisions yet.