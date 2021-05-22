newsbreak-logo
A Different Time, A Different Place

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 4 days ago

“THE FINAL SEASON”, a book by Tom Stanton, is an absolutely wonderful read. My sister, who lives in the greater Detroit sprawl, sent it to me recently, knowing I’m a nearly lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. Written 20 years ago, it is the author’s tribute to Tiger Stadium, the ballfield where he, his father, and his grandfather before them spent as much of their lives as the home schedule of games would allow since 1912. Stanton made it his mission to attend all 81 home games in the final season (1999) before the decaying relic — and home of uncountable memories — was abandoned for the modern day palace called Comerica Park, where today’s hapless collection of Tigers labors through yet another dreadful season of losses.

