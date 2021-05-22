newsbreak-logo
South Haven, MI

New Bronson South Haven Hospital opens Tuesday

By BECKY KARK For The Herald-Palladium
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN — A year and eight months after construction began, the $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital is set to open its doors next week to the public. The hospital, which broke ground in October 2019, will open Tuesday.

