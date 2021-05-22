Swimming Pools Are Making a Big Splash on the Housing Market This Summer
Homes with swimming pools are selling at a premium as the heat of summer approaches. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, homes with in-ground pools were selling for an estimated $16,137 more than homes without a pool. Now, as homeowners seek safe outdoor relief from more than a year of social distancing, these homes are selling for about $27,199 more than their pool-less counterparts — an increase of 69%, according to HomeLight’s Top Agent Insights Survey for Spring 2021.money.com