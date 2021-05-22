newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Swimming Pools Are Making a Big Splash on the Housing Market This Summer

By Leslie Cook
money.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomes with swimming pools are selling at a premium as the heat of summer approaches. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, homes with in-ground pools were selling for an estimated $16,137 more than homes without a pool. Now, as homeowners seek safe outdoor relief from more than a year of social distancing, these homes are selling for about $27,199 more than their pool-less counterparts — an increase of 69%, according to HomeLight’s Top Agent Insights Survey for Spring 2021.

money.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Realtors#Public Pools#Outdoor Pool#Summer Heat#Homeowners#Homelight#Top Agent Insights Survey#Remax Gold#Quicken Loans#Money#Public Swimming Pools#In Ground Pools#Inflatable Kiddie Pools#Pool Additions#Pool Furniture#Consider Pool Safety#Safe Outdoor Relief#Comparable Houses#Fencing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Amazon
Related
Economytinyhouseblog.com

Las Vegas Company Creates Alternative Housing (and Pools) from Shipping Containers

Alternative Living Spaces doesn’t just build tiny houses. With the simple, yet strong support of shipping containers, this Nevada-based company also creates offices, gyms, and swimming pools. Alternative Living Spaces creates various dwellings out of shipping containers. Founded by Tony Lopez, Alternative Living Spaces was inspired by the need for...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
12 News

New Phoenix property trend worsening housing market shortage, expert says

PHOENIX — Phoenix’s popularity as a vacation destination has fueled the market for investment properties, based on a recent Wall Street Journal Report. The popularity has spawned a new trend across the Valley, where people are buying properties and turning them into rentals. One real estate expert says that, while the trends favor investors, the purchases will inevitably tighten the already existing housing shortage.
Travelburlingtoncountytimes.com

Jersey Shore water parks are ready to make a splash this summer

It’s another season of “normal-for-now” waterpark fun in New Jersey, so that means the water is flowing and the slides are still slippin’. As of press time, the state's waterparks were keeping last year's COVID-19 precautions; be sure to check for the most recent updates before visiting. Here are the...
Boca Raton, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Four swimming pools, dock make Boca estate perfect for water lover | Photos

A 20,525-square-foot mansion in Boca Raton is all about the water. The house has four pools: main and secondary pools off the living area, a private pool off the master bedroom and a glass-walled plunge pool on the second level. There’s also a waterfall that cascades from the roof. It’s listed for $23.5 million.
LifestylePosted by
Parade

Grab Your Swimsuit! Make A Splash With The 20 Best Inflatable Pools of 2021

There’s one place everyone wants to be during the hot summer months: the pool. If you don’t have the space, time, or budget for a permanent built-in pool, there are plenty of inflatable pools out there so you can still take a dip. Skip the hassle of finding an open chair at the public pool and stop crashing your neighbor or best friend‘s pool, and invest in your own convenient blown-up pool! Inflatable pools are the perfect way to cool down and relax in your backyard, plus they’re also a great excuse to throw a fun backyard bash with family and friends.
Real EstatePosted by
NBC News

It's a red-hot real estate market — so why are home sales plunging?

The number of existing home sales plunged in April, surprising economists who had expected last month’s drop to moderate. Real estate experts say this is an indication that shortages of everything from lumber to kitchen appliances are reverberating throughout an already red-hot market — good news for sellers, but a situation that threatens to price out a growing number of buyers, despite mortgage rates that remain near historic lows.
Lifestyleveranda.com

21 Gorgeous Pool Houses That Will Make You Long For A Vacation

There's no denying that a handsome pool house takes your summer entertaining game to the next level. Its airy, laidback design beckons guests to relax and take in stunning landscape views after enjoying a refreshing dip in the pool. In the evening, these stylish poolside spaces double as outdoor dining rooms with ample seating and all the entertaining essentials for a decadent soirée. And not to mention, some even can be used as guesthouses for when extended family or friends come to visit. Ready to create your own backyard getaway? Discover 22 designer pool houses from the VERANDA archives bound to make you feel inspired.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Why A Seller's Market May Be The Worst Time To Sell Your Home

Dave Friedman is Co-Founder and CEO of Knox Financial, the smart and frictionless way to turn a home into an investment property. When you’re in the business of helping people build wealth through real estate, one common question you get from homeowners considering a move is, “Is this a good year to sell my home?”
ShoppingBHG

The Best Swimming Pool Accessories for Your Coolest Summer Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Going for a swim is a wonderful way to beat the heat during the summer. But taking care of a pool and making sure it's safe and ready for splashing requires a bit of planning and the right equipment. A regular pool maintenance routine will keep your pool water clean and comfortable. Luckily, today's technology makes it easy to take care of your in-ground or above-ground swimming pool.
Orem, UTDaily Herald

Orem getting ready to open pool and splash pad

On Tuesday evening, the Western sun shimmered on the filled pools at the Scera Outdoor Pools in Orem, a sure invitation to future summer fun. It won’t be just the Scera pools glistening, the splash pad at Orem’s Palisade Park will soon be spouting water and cooling the concrete so children can cool off during the heat coming in the next three months.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Why Homeowners Aren’t Selling in This ‘Super Sellers’ Market

First American on Friday released its proprietary Potential Home Sales Model covering April, which showed potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.31 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% increase for the month. It represents an 81% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. Compared...
Universal City, TXMySanAntonio

Reopening of play places make a splash

Two long-awaited openings are in the books and water-sport-loving children couldn’t be happier. The city of Selma held its splash pad grand opening May 8 after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That came on the heels of Universal City’s official relaunch of its splash pad April 23,...