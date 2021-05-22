newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Every Zodiac Sign Will Feel The Unshakeable Effects Of Saturn Retrograde

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring may feel bittersweet, especially given the retrograde cycles taking place at the moment. Pluto began its backward journey through Capricorn at the beginning of the season, and its oh-so-serious ruler, Saturn, will follow its lead. Don’t work yourself up too much, though — your Saturn retrograde 2021 horoscope is nothing like the retrograde energy you're used to, so it’s not comparable to the effects of Mercury retrograde or those of other personal planets. This cycle will only be slightly challenging.

www.elitedaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Saturn#Pluto#Taurus#Cancer#House Of Health#Mercury Retrograde#Aquarius#Planet#Unconscious Patterns#Ancestors#Things#Residual Energies#Soul Bonds#Self Sabotaging Behaviors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 4, 2021: Cancer, focus on romantic partner, Capricorn, romance is right up your alley

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Gracie Gillam, also known as Grace Phipps, was born in Austin, Texas, on this day in 1992. This birthday star portrayed Sergeant Lilly on the series “Z Nation.” She also starred as Lela in the “Teen Beach Movie” franchise and appeared in the 2020 TV movie “Stolen in Plain Sight.” On the big screen, Gillam’s film rsum includes roles in the movies “Tales of Halloween,” “Some Kind of Hate” and “Fright Night.”
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

HBD, Taurus—Let Your May Horoscope Dictate Your Birthday Month

It’s your party and you’ll cry if you want to! Luckily, your Taurus May 2021 horoscope shows no signs of crying on your birthday, because this year’s Taurus season is filled with SO much good luck. However, you may feel an energy shift as the month begins. As of May 8, Mercury and Venus will have both entered your second house of self-esteem. This will encourage you to stay grounded and to appreciate all the wonderful things that you’ve worked so hard for in your life.
LifestyleOMTimes Magazine

Tarot Astrology Forecast May 2021 for Each Zodiac Sign

The Tarot Astrology Forecast May 2021 shows May has the Wheel of Fortune and the energy of liberation in the background for all Zodiac signs. To better understand how the background energy of the Wheel of Fortune Card affects the Tarot Astrology Forecast May 2021, read The Wheel of Fortune Card: Tarot Arcane May 2021.
Relationship AdviceHypebae

Zodiac Love Compatibility: The Signs That Go Well Together in Romantic Relationships

Many of us have — at least once in our lives — googled whether the person we’re interested in dating, or currently in a relationship with, is compatible with our zodiac sign. While astrological compatibility is often reduced to questions like, “Is my lover’s Sun sign compatible with mine?”, according to Oromoon‘s resident astrologer MaKayla McRae, it is far more complex than that.
Lifestylekiss951.com

What You Look For In A Bestie, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Ever stop and think about the connection you have with your best friends? Wouldn’t you say there is something extra special that has drawn you too together? Perhaps you were destined to be besties from the stars? Astrology experts say what you look for in a BFF has a lot to do with your zodiac sign. Here’s what yours says about you:
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Temper your typical Aries urge to charge into a situation and demand answers. Instead, let the Lamb’s gentler self emerge to deal with a problem that requires delicacy. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You are aware of what’s going on, so continue to...
Yogapurewow.com

Your Summer Must-Have Based on Your Zodiac Sign

A pair of groovy waterproof slides is going to thrill trendy Gemini twins. Cancer: FunBoy Palm Bali Cabana Inflatable Pool Float. Whether you set this cutie up at the pool or in the park, it’s by far the most fun way to dive into a thrilling new beach read. Leo:...
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From Jupiter In Pisces

Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13th, 2021 and will stay there until July 28, 2021. This is the transit everyone has been waiting for. Pisces is Jupiter’s domicile, and this can help us rebuild from the ashes collectively. For the next several months, we are going to experience some necessary changes as the fixed energy from Aquarius and Taurus gets to greet the mutable one of Pisces. Wherever Jupiter crosses in your chart, be prepared for expansion and wisdom. We will experience a sneak peek of what awaits us in 2022.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 14, 2021: Virgo, dormant family issues resurface; Aquarius, chin up!

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Danny Huston was born in Rome, Italy, on this day in 1962. This birthday star is known to TV fans for his roles as Jamie Laird on “Succession” and Dan Jenkins on “Yellowstone.” He has also appeared on episodes of “Doc Martin,” “American Horror Story” and “Masters of Sex.” On the big screen, Huston’s film work includes roles in “Angel Has Fallen,” “Wonder Woman” and “How to Lose Friends & Alienate People.”
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 5/07/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): How do you make room for yourself at a table that's already full? Identify what's missing piques buyers' interests. How you mean to solve it will secure the invite. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You know there's more going on beneath the surface,...
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

Find Out Your Least-Compatible Matches According to the Zodiac

If it feels like you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, that might actually be true — well, at least according to your zodiac sign. Even if you're not very into astrology, knowing the basic physical and emotional traits of your sign and others can be key in being able to recognize people you're just not compatible with, which can then help you make better decisions and save you heartache along the way.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 16, 2021: Pisces, apply logic, not anger; Scorpio, steer straight ahead

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Lynn Collins was born in Houston, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star is known for her roles in such films as “Beneath Us,” John Carter” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” She played Alicia Kent on the series “Bosch” and has appeared on episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “The Fix” and “Elementary.” Collins will next star with Beau Garrett in an upcoming drama called “James the Second.”
Lifestyleastrology.com

May’s Astrology Forecast Is Life-Changing: Jupiter Enters Pisces and Eclipse Season and Mercury Retrograde Begin!

The astrology forecast for May is extremely powerful and life-changing!. Ending with the supermoon in Scorpio and the retrograde turn of powerful Pluto, the last days of April kicked off the beginning of a major period of transformation. That was just the beginning, as the great amount of change we are experiencing will be continued by May’s astrological events. Bringing the first eclipse season of the year, the beginning of two important retrogrades, and the awaited sign shift of Jupiter, May is one of the pivotal months of 2021!
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

The Vintage Trend You Should Try, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Change is the only constant—and that saying rings especially true in the world of fashion. Was tie-dye just a 2020 trend? Are biker shorts still a thing? Should you really slip on those skinny jeans? If you're struggling to keep up with what's on-trend, it's always a good idea to turn back time to a past decade.
Animalspurewow.com

The Best Cat Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

So, you’ve decided to bring a feline friend into your life. And after much research on different breeds, you think you’ve found one that is the right size for your space, plenty affectionate and will get along beautifully with your plants. But how can you really be sure that you’re adopting the right cat for you (or that your current furry friend is your perfect match)? You consult the stars, of course. Here, the best cat for every zodiac sign.
Lifestylepurewow.com

The Best Father’s Day Gifts For His Zodiac Sign (Because Why the Heck Not?)

You want to give Dad something he will really connect with, and while football, travel and a juicy steak are all things you might know he likes, we bet he’s got some low-key affinities you’ll be reminded of by noting his astrological sign. So here’s are zodiac-inspired gifts for your dad, your husband, your father-in-law…and the book gift to end all book gifts, for everyone who likes to read.