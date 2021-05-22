Every Zodiac Sign Will Feel The Unshakeable Effects Of Saturn Retrograde

Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13th, 2021 and will stay there until July 28, 2021. This is the transit everyone has been waiting for. Pisces is Jupiter’s domicile, and this can help us rebuild from the ashes collectively. For the next several months, we are going to experience some necessary changes as the fixed energy from Aquarius and Taurus gets to greet the mutable one of Pisces. Wherever Jupiter crosses in your chart, be prepared for expansion and wisdom. We will experience a sneak peek of what awaits us in 2022.