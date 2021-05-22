Every Zodiac Sign Will Feel The Unshakeable Effects Of Saturn Retrograde
This spring may feel bittersweet, especially given the retrograde cycles taking place at the moment. Pluto began its backward journey through Capricorn at the beginning of the season, and its oh-so-serious ruler, Saturn, will follow its lead. Don’t work yourself up too much, though — your Saturn retrograde 2021 horoscope is nothing like the retrograde energy you're used to, so it’s not comparable to the effects of Mercury retrograde or those of other personal planets. This cycle will only be slightly challenging.www.elitedaily.com