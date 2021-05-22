Don't stop believing: Hayden star jumper Jack Konrade driven by memory of fallen mentor

TONGANOXIE — Spikes adorned with the name of a late mentor. A turquoise rubber wristband featuring that esteemed former coach’s go-to mantra. A quick peek inside the backpack Hayden’s Jack Konrade brings to track and field meets reveals that when the Wildcats’ senior jumper competes, he’s representing more than just himself. And a few short minutes with Konrade is all one needs to grasp just how inspired he continues to be by Lance Lenard.